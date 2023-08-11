I was very much saddened to read about the passing of Bob Steves at the young age of 77. Bob did indeed set the bar high for his contributions to the community. I knew Bob in his service as a member of the Scarsdale School Board as well as a parishioner of Immaculate Heart of Mary (IHM) church.
I am a recently retired teacher from Scarsdale High School where I spent 40 years and knew Bob both in his role as school board member and as its president. In any of our interactions, whether they were about academic, extracurricular, or athletic concerns and issues, Bob always listened, made fair decisions and was a consummate gentleman.
