It’s so easy to think of the tried and true ball games and barbecues when you mention Father’s Day, but for me, for the last 35 or so years, it’s been so much more than that. Sure, there’s a barbecue, and perhaps some Wiffle ball, frisbee or cornhole games, but the focus of Father’s Day in at least one backyard along Mamaroneck Road has always been more about family than any one title alone. When I was a lot younger, that concept was sort of lost on me. I just wanted to go swimming, give my dad a card, eat a few hot dogs and call it a day. As I got older, and more appreciative of different things in my life, I began to realize that it didn’t matter if you were an actual father, a mother, brother, cousin or just a close friend… the day was just as much for everyone else as it was for my dad. It brought our extended family together from near and far under the guise of Father’s Day, and it’s been doing that for over a generation.
I’ve made a real point to take notice and take to heart, especially in recent years, that my parents’ house in Scarsdale has been a place of amazing and powerful memories all year long, and lots of them happen each June on Father’s Day. We all get to be together that one time a year when (hopefully!) the weather cooperates and we spend a few hours out in the backyard laughing, eating, swimming and playing. The importance of sharing Father’s Day with not just my father, but with the other people in my family and my life who matter the most to me is no longer lost on me. In fact, as an adult with a family of my own now, it’s even more meaningful to me to share the experience and importance of being together. A special thing I hope will continue to be passed along and enjoyed for more generations within my family.
There has always been a very connected feeling among the 30 or 40 of us in our family, and after a couple of pretty tough years, I’m really happy that my father’s house, and Scarsdale, continue to be such a special place for all of us… on Father’s Day and every other. Happy Father’s Day to all the dads out there, but especially to mine. Without him, I would have been lost at sea long ago… this one’s for you, REB!
Jon Bassuk
Mamaroneck Road
(0) comments
