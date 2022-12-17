Making the pedestrian crosswalk at the intersection of Chase and Popham roads safer for both people and automobiles is long overdue. An improvement in the present situation should be a priority. The pedestrian crosswalk signal is positioned in a way that makes it almost impossible for people to be seen by motorists who are trying to turn from Chase or Underhill roads onto Popham Road as they travel uphill toward Post Road.
By the time a driver realizes pedestrians have the right of way as they cross the street, it may be too late to avoid an accident. In addition, it is frequently difficult to see pedestrians in the crosswalk because of its location. Being alert to oncoming cars, darkness at night and poor driving conditions in bad weather all create hazards that increase the risk of a serious accident.
Repositioning the crosswalk signal to make it easily visible to drivers and to enable them to be more aware of potential pedestrian traffic might reduce the danger level somewhat, but it won’t eliminate the problem. The only way is to adopt the traffic light and pedestrian crossing light pattern [known as a pedestrian scramble] that exists at the Five Corners in Heathcote; i.e., when any traffic light is green so that cars can travel, all pedestrian lights are simultaneously red and no crossing is permitted in any direction. Conversely, pedestrians should be able to cross in all directions when the crossing light is in their favor, and no vehicular traffic should be allowed in any direction at that time.
Over the past several years, there have been too many close calls at the Chase-Popham intersection. It’s time to take preventative action before something worse happens.
