Making the pedestrian crosswalk at the intersection of Chase and Popham roads safer for both people and automobiles is long overdue. An improvement in the present situation should be a priority. The pedestrian crosswalk signal is positioned in a way that makes it almost impossible for people to be seen by motorists who are trying to turn from Chase or Underhill roads onto Popham Road as they travel uphill toward Post Road.

By the time a driver realizes pedestrians have the right of way as they cross the street, it may be too late to avoid an accident. In addition, it is frequently difficult to see pedestrians in the crosswalk because of its location. Being alert to oncoming cars, darkness at night and poor driving conditions in bad weather all create hazards that increase the risk of a serious accident.

