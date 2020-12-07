All Scarsdale K-2 classes have the space to be full class, full time at 6 feet apart instead of the split-class model in which children spend half of the day with a nonteaching aide, as is currently being done.
This is possible with cohorts, and while leaving grades 3-5 in their current hybrid model, yet positioned correctly so that when positivity rates drop, the kids can become full time without moving a desk. There is more than enough room for K-2 to fit in all five schools without using most cafeterias, gyms and auditoriums.
This choice can be enacted by swapping rooms and moving furniture/tech, while keeping all other aspects of the school day the same. A full-class K-2 model is beneficial educationally, socially, emotionally and financially, and allows teachers to teach with their aides and to avoid teaching every lesson twice. Additionally, the Scarsdale School District is continuing to spend money on months of deep cleaning between K-2’s AM/PM sessions, which is unnecessary if K-2 is full class, and would significantly reduce expenditures.
Teaching a full class with both teacher and aide in the same room, as in the past, has been the optimal pedagogical choice for all our elementary schools. Has that now changed, and will that change going forward?
The district has said it will not commit to examine this plan at the school board meeting Dec. 7, meaning that it won’t be reviewed until January. That will ensure that K-2 classes will have missed out on months of normal classroom instruction which was/is possible with this small change.
How did this happen? At the school board meeting Nov. 16 (timecodes 30:44 and 52:35), the district architect admitted that he only used 56 square feet per individual to calculate and place how many kids would fit in every classroom in every school.
Even using just 44 square feet was refuted by David Zweig’s article in New York Magazine in September. Children need 28.26 square feet. Using 56 square feet is a tremendous overestimate of the space wasted by built-ins/exits, and doesn’t take into account that children can be closer to walls. Each room needs to be laid out individually and creatively to get the correct max capacity, but this was not done. The district architect has taken an inaccurate shortcut, leading to an incorrect conclusion that negatively affects our K-2 kids. I created a model (email me or see posts on Facebook) that easily fits all Scarsdale K-2 in school full time, full class with teacher and aide, without sacrificing 6 feet of distancing.
It’s December and we are still using an invalid architectural analysis of our schools from the summer and our K-2 children are paying the price educationally, socially and emotionally. We’ve also been paying the price in tax dollars by needlessly deep cleaning every elementary school every afternoon.
It is crucial that K-2 parents who want their children in full classes speak out Dec. 7 at the school board meeting. If I had a K-2 child, I would write the school board and the administration about this every day until this issue was openly addressed.
Irin Israel
Stratton Road
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.