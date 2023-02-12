Scarsdale’s doomed Student Transfer Education Plan, or STEP, successfully provided school choice to a small number of students, but only after screening them by race and removing them from home. Instead, let’s advance equity in education for all children by opening empty seats in Scarsdale’s schools for exceptional students from underperforming schools nearby.
Chris Morin
(0) comments
