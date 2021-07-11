There is only ONE Steve Pappalardo.
Our village manager who is leaving us.
I mean this in two ways.
First, he is exactly who you think he is:
honorable, honest, smart,
hard working and dependable.
Second, there is no one like him.
That’s how I see it.
I have never met anyone
like Steve, with all the qualities
he embodies, in one person.
The many mayors and the boards of trustees
who have worked with him for over 30
years probably would agree with me.
And if they don’t, they are wrong.
Scarsdale will miss its one-of-a-kind village manager
very much.
Susan Levine
Ardmore Road
