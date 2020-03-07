Please Scarsdale, keep your wits about you and vote for Justin Arest, Lena Crandell and Randy Whitestone on Wednesday, March 18. If you value reason over histrionics and civility over aggression, vote for Justin, Lena and Randy.
Just looking at the mailing the Voters Choice Party sent out last week is laughable. They have actually rented out village hall to make a campaign event seem like a forum to listen to our ideas about Freightway redevelopment and Scarsdale sustainability. Judging from everything I know about these guys, they have no interest in our opinion. It is just about them… very aggressively just about them and what they want.
In an era of hyper-partisanship, Berg, Cohen & Selvaggio is the last thing we need.
NAN BERKE
Nelson Road
