The fact that incumbent Alison Singer was edged off this year’s slate after an exhaustive vetting process seems to imply that all current candidates are outstanding. However, if the school board loses her input, I fear for the advocacy Singer tenaciously addresses on behalf of all learners who need any services.
For the past 20-plus years throughout her children’s K-12 experience, Singer has sat on our school’s special education committees, culminating as CHILD co-chair for two terms. She carried her seasoned knowledge base, along with her internationally recognized work, to numerous relevant local and national boards, and then to service on Scarsdale’s school board since 2018.
A pioneer in the application of science-based research to communicate vaccine efficacy, Singer believes so strongly in the need to place overwhelming scientific evidence over legitimizing the false and debunked link between the MMR vaccine and autism that she resigned her Autism Speaks executive vice president position to establish The Autism Science Foundation.
Integrity at its finest.
There has never been a more important time to make sure the voiceless are heard. If your child needs the strongest child advocate possible, you need to advocate for your child by voting for Alison Singer to continue carrying out this important work.
Before you vote, I urge you to make an informed choice; visit reelectsingerforschoolboard.org to learn about her unsurpassed qualifications and elect the candidate whose career has centered around working to improve the lives of students who cannot speak for themselves.
Alison Singer is your parental ally, and your child’s advocate.
Mary Blum
Wayside Lane
