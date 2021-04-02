The SHS Asian Conscientization and Empowerment (ACE) Club and the Scarsdale Chinese Association (SCA) express our gratitude to the Scarsdale community for its overwhelming support, which made the vigil [March 27] all the more meaningful and impactful.
The mayor, various organizations, local vendors and community members were instrumental in disseminating the event through their social networks. This vigil was a community effort.
We were all outraged by the horrific violence, but we came together against Asian American and Pacific Islander hate and racism. When local organizations such as the Scarsdale Public Library, the Scarsdale Forum and the PTAs spread the word through eblasts, and when hundreds of families with elderly and young children attended the event, it showed how important solidarity is to the community.
Many volunteers worked around the clock to ensure the vigil ran smoothly, and we hope our efforts lead to systemic and lasting changes that benefit everyone in our community.
Westchester County has already launched an information hotline that makes it easier to report hate incidences: 914-995-TIPS (8477).
Scarsdale is pending the finalization and implementation of the Scarsdale Ad Hoc Council to Combat Racism and Bias, and the Scarsdale Board of Education provides important policies on equity inclusion and diversity. These policies are crucial steppingstones in making our community more just, more compassionate and more equal.
Thank you all.
RISHIKA BANSAL, SHS ’22
JANMARIZ DEGUIA, SHS ’22
VIVIAN GUO, SHS ’21
PETER HE, SHS ’23
KAREN LEE, SHS ’21
OLIVIA LIU, SHS ’23
ALICIA XIN, SHS ’22
and the SCA Executive Board
