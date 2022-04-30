Soon after the Scarsdale School Board discovered the district’s IRS liabilities, it appointed counsel to investigate, focusing on holding accountable those responsible and ensuring that there would not be a reoccurrence. This kind of swift advocacy and vigilant protection of public funds goes a long way to maintaining the community’s trust in the institution.
Government works differently in Edgemont.
The town of Greenburgh settled with the Fortress Bible Church for $6.5 million to compensate for discriminatory “bad faith actions by the town” that prevented the lawful development of a church. Including legal fees and financing fees, the taxpayers of Edgemont, Hartsdale and Fairview are burdened with what is probably the largest civil rights settlement in American history, and the ignominy of being the discrimination capital of Westchester. No investigation was conducted, and no one was held accountable, not even those named as bad actors in the judge’s decision.
Last year, the town of Greenburgh settled with a real estate developer for $9.5 million for similar discriminatory acts that prevented the development of affordable housing apartments. I attended a town board meeting to demand an investigation; the response from the town supervisor and board was a hard “no.” Unsurprisingly, Town Supervisor Paul Feiner would prefer to continue his reign of discrimination without accountability. Now that town leadership has demonstrated that discrimination is a feature, not a bug of Greenburgh’s government, shouldn’t residents demand accountability to end this destructive cycle?
With more than $20 million in costs for discrimination and no one held accountable, Edgemont residents asked a hard question: If we don’t do anything to stop this, don’t we carry the blame for these wonton acts of discrimination? The answer is “yes,” which is why we have fought for six years to incorporate as a village — to gain the power needed to stop the cycle of discrimination in Greenburgh. It is time for change.
David DePietto
Walbrooke Road
