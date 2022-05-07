Food Allergy Awareness Week is May 8-14, and provides a unique opportunity to help raise community awareness of food allergies and anaphylaxis. This weeklong learning event provides a platform for schools and families to share information on food allergies and this potentially life-threatening medical condition, to build awareness, and to provide support and empathy to the food allergy community. About 32 million Americans, including 6 million children, are affected by food allergies. This equates to 1 in 13 children in the United States, roughly about two children per classroom (myself included).
In conjunction with Food Allergy Awareness Week, I am trying to educate, advocate and raise awareness for all individuals and families affected by food allergies and life-threatening anaphylaxis.
To show its support, the village of Scarsdale has declared a proclamation recognizing Food Allergy Awareness Week and a banner will be hung next week in town. Additionally, the five elementary schools received educational materials on food allergies to share with their students to raise awareness and support for those children affected by them.
To learn more about food allergies, visit Food Allergy Research & Education’s website, foodallergy.org, and Food Allergy & Anaphylaxis Connection Team at foodallergyawareness.org.
Rhett Needleman
SHS Class of 2024
