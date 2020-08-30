Thank you to The Scarsdale Inquirer for its article [“Legislators probe June elections’ chaos,” Aug. 21] about the June primary “chaos” and the ensuing Board of Legislators (BOL) investigation into its causes. Voters in this county deserve well run elections. Activists are focused on making sure that everyone knows the rules about voting in the general election and want everyone to vote and for their vote to count. But we want to point out that the report cited in the article contains several inaccuracies, which we detail below:
1. The cited report says that a smaller number of polling sites were open due to “lack of staffing.” The Board of Elections (BOE) commissioners told the BOL that the number of polling places was dictated by the number of Dominion ImageCast Evolution (Dominion ICE) voting machines available — 126. Hence, there were 63 (63x2=126) polling places. We also know this because numerous people volunteered to be poll workers and were rebuffed by the BOE.
2. There were fewer communications from the Board of Elections. In fact, the BOE broke the law by disregarding legal requirements regarding the timeliness of polling site notifications.
3. The Dominion ICE machines were characterized as “a touch screen or scan[ner of] hand-marked ballots.” The Dominion ICE machine touch screen technology facilitates poll workers’ tasks, but is not used by voters. Rather, it combines features of a ballot marking device (BMD) used by disabled voters and a scanner/tabulator used by other voters. Yes, it can be hacked, just like every other piece of computer technology. What is different about the Dominion ICE is that an audit of the scanned paper ballots is meaningless if the machine is hacked, because the Dominion ICE can print fake votes on a ballot. With the ICE, there is no reliable backup; our current Dominion Precinct machines do have a reliable paper backup.
Separately, County Legislator MaryJane Shimsky is quoted in the article, saying that the ICE machine was certified by the State Board of Elections and, accordingly, she implies that the machines’ security features are of no concern. The fact is that the New York Election Law is a straightjacket: if a voting machine passes certain tests, which were established in 2008 — prior to the creation of the first iPhone — the board must certify the machine. It has no discretion. That law needs to be updated.
Our Assemblywoman Amy Paulin has introduced legislation which would do that.
Deborah Porder
Co-Leader, Indivisible Scarsdale
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.