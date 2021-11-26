I applaud the steps taken by Scarsdale School District Director of Physical Education, Health and Athletics Ray Pappalardi to address the health needs of student-athletes by including two full-time trainers, concussion management and physical therapy services as described in the Inquirer’s Nov. 14 article “And then there were 2: Full-time athletic trainers provide robust services for SHS.”
I hope the next step in this evolution will be the hiring of a dedicated sports nutritionist, preferably one holding the CSSD credential (board certified in sports dietetics) recognized and preferred by the US Olympic Committee (USOC) and other elite organizations.
As a sports nutrition practitioner, I hear almost daily from parents and pediatricians with concerns about children’s focus on dietary supplements rather than balanced nutrition, an over-focus on protein without recognition of other nutrient needs and an impaired relationship with food leading to disordered eating thoughts and at times eating disordered behaviors. My experience at the professional, elite and collegiate levels has taught me that the middle and high school years are the optimal times for delivering science-based nutrition messaging and assisting student-athletes in developing a healthy relationship with food.
National and international sports medicine organizations, including the American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM) and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) have called for improved nutrition education of athletes. Leading sports medicine physicians and scientists have identified an urgent need for education aimed at preventing relative energy deficiency in sport (RED-S), a syndrome describing a mismatch between the energy intake of active individuals and energy needs to support physical activity, growth and metabolic needs. Whether intentional or unintentional, this syndrome has been identified as one which has serious consequences for health and performance of both male and female athletes (Mountjoy 2014) and as urgent an issue to contend with as sport concussions:
“Modeling the work in sport concussion, we call for national policies requiring sports to have RED-S prevention, diagnosis and treatment protocols, targeting athletes, coaches and the athlete entourage… Empowering athletes to identify and protect themselves from toxic cultures, and to understand the importance of energy/food as it relates to RED-S, is paramount (Ackerman 2020).”
Adding a credentialed sports nutrition professional to the Scarsdale athletics team would be one more major step toward ensuring the health, performance and well-being of Scarsdale’s athletes.
KAREN REZNIK DOLINS, EdD, RDN, CSSD
Adjunct Professor of Sports Nutrition
Teachers College Columbia University
New York University
Valley Road
