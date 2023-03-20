It is my pleasure to write in support of the candidacy of Dara Gruenberg for a first term, and Sameer Ahuja for a second term, as village trustees.
There is a lot to be said about one’s energy and ability to motivate and influence others. I met Dara less than a year ago when, with the support and encouragement of Trustee Ahuja, the Advisory Council on Human Relations for which I am vice-chair partnered with the Advisory Council on Communications for which Dara is chair, on shared projects and goals. I was struck by her tact, ability to analyze a proposed initiative within seconds and determine which village departments, personnel and resident volunteers are best suited to get results — with the least red tape.
Dara’s accomplishments within the village of Scarsdale and Westchester County at large are incredible. However, what stood out most to me is her selflessness. Whether it is being a patient advocate at White Plains Hospital, spearheading the realization of the Scarsdale Public Library’s long-term vision, or providing sound guidance to fellow dog owners, Dara’s genuine altruism is apparent. Dara’s focus on improving inclusion and equity within the village is something she is passionate about. She understands and appreciates the fact that diversity of ideas brings about the best results — in government, business and within a community.
Sameer’s love and passion for Scarsdale is rooted in his experiences as a youth. His perspective as a Scarsdale High School alum and as an immigrant is invaluable. Not only for the fact that he is a successful businessperson who effectively applies his analytical and communications skill set to village governance, but also because of his cultural background, which has led to a broader perspective at the decision table.
Sameer is an effective collaborator, a tested civil servant with a solid record of accomplishments in local government, and as village trustee, he has earned the respect of his neighbors and village staff. Not only has Sameer been instrumental in leading village technology into the 21st century, he has also worked tirelessly to usher in a new and more diverse generation of leaders in the village workforce, including a new village manager, new village clerk, and numerous others who are working collaboratively and effectively with the village board. As an added benefit, the diversity of Sameer’s past work and volunteer experiences across numerous sectors provides a unique perspective to the numerous initiatives that come before the village board.
Please join me in supporting Dara Gruenberg and Sameer Ahuja, and voting for the 2023 Scarsdale Citizens’ Non-Partisan Party ticket on March 21.
