It is my pleasure to write in support of the candidacy of Dara Gruenberg for a first term, and Sameer Ahuja for a second term, as village trustees.

There is a lot to be said about one’s energy and ability to motivate and influence others. I met Dara less than a year ago when, with the support and encouragement of Trustee Ahuja, the Advisory Council on Human Relations for which I am vice-chair partnered with the Advisory Council on Communications for which Dara is chair, on shared projects and goals. I was struck by her tact, ability to analyze a proposed initiative within seconds and determine which village departments, personnel and resident volunteers are best suited to get results — with the least red tape.

