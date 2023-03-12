It is my pleasure to write in support of the candidacy of Sameer Ahuja for village trustee for a second term. I’ve come to know Sameer as we have partnered to reinvigorate the volunteer Human Relations Council (HRC), which I chair. From the beginning, I was impressed by his passion for Scarsdale and especially for his desire to advance diversity, equity and inclusion in Scarsdale. Over the last year, we worked together to identify an exciting mission for the HRC and revitalize the council’s membership. With his help, we are moving forward with a committed group of resident volunteers and have identified high-priority projects for the council to work on this year. With his support, we have also partnered with the Advisory Council on Communications on shared projects and goals.
Sameer has long ties to Scarsdale, having grown up here as an immigrant, graduating from Scarsdale schools. His desire and efforts to give back and volunteer with village government are inspiring to all, especially for Scarsdale’s increasingly diverse population, both adults and children. I also greatly appreciate the perspective he brings from his professional work in technology and entrepreneurship. I have seen him bring his skills, experiences and knowledge to bear on numerous village matters, such as wireless coverage and information technology.
