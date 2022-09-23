Harken Scarsdale taxpaying residents. I urge all of you to attend the Scarsdale Village Board of Trustees meeting Wednesday, Sept. 28, at 8 p.m. at village hall or on Zoom to hear a presentation by the village consultants who are assessing community feedback and proposing to spend $10 million to $20 million to reconstruct our beautiful gem of an outdoor pool site, which has been totally supported by user fees since it was built in 1968.
If the village board decides to spend millions on an unneeded renovation of the gem pool site, Scarsdale taxpayers who are not pool members might see a tax increase with no desired benefit.
Most of our recreation programs have been user-fee based. Today there are 1,627 residents paying a fee to support the pool versus 4,073 taxpaying homeowners in Scarsdale who do not join the pool. A new Disney ’Dale pool with slides and a lazy river might not be self-supporting and could be a financial burden on those taxpayers who do not use the pool. In the summer most of our families send their children to sleepaway camps, or have summer homes at the beach in the Hamptons or in the mountains, or they belong to private country clubs. Those of us who use the pool must tell our village board at the meeting Sept. 28 that we want to keep and maintain our current gem of an outdoor pool site that is supported by user fees.
Contact Scarsdale Taxpayer Alert at proscars@aol.com and join the effort to keep and maintain the current outdoor pool as it is — a gem with four pools, beautiful grounds and a great snack bar.
Chairman, Scarsdale Taxpayer Alert
