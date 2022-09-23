Harken Scarsdale taxpaying residents. I urge all of you to attend the Scarsdale Village Board of Trustees meeting Wednesday, Sept. 28, at 8 p.m. at village hall or on Zoom to hear a presentation by the village consultants who are assessing community feedback and proposing to spend $10 million to $20 million to reconstruct our beautiful gem of an outdoor pool site, which has been totally supported by user fees since it was built in 1968.

If the village board decides to spend millions on an unneeded renovation of the gem pool site, Scarsdale taxpayers who are not pool members might see a tax increase with no desired benefit.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.