As a volunteer alumni representative in Westchester County for Penn State University, I would like to urge our high school seniors from Scarsdale and Edgemont high schools to file their applications to Penn State as soon as possible. We currently have more than 30 students from both high schools attending Penn State and enjoying their college experience despite COVID.
Penn State has more than 160 academic majors and more than 800 student organizations to choose from for an exciting college experience.
I serve on the Scholarship Committee of the Delta Sigma Educational Foundation at Penn State, which annually awards $20,000 scholarships over four years to students with financial need and good grades.
I urge parents and students to contact me at 914-725-0962 or by email at proscars@aol.com.
BOB HARRISON
Fox Meadow Road
