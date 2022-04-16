As a volunteer alumni representative in Westchester for Penn State University and the past president of the Penn State Phi Sigma Delta Educational Foundation, I would like to urge any seniors from Scarsdale High School and Edgemont High School who have been accepted to Penn State for the coming year and any Penn State continuing students to contact me about the foundation’s 30 $20,000 scholarships over four years to students with financial need and good grades.
Currently we have three area students who received our scholarships.
Parents and students should contact me before April 28 if they are interested in being nominated by me for a scholarship. The Penn State Office of Student Aid makes the final selection of the scholarship recipients.
Email me at proscars@aol.com or call 914-725-0962 or 914-646-4054.
BOB HARRISON
Penn State, Class of 1962
Fox Meadow Road
