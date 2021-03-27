A letter from one of your readers March 19 criticized the “wasteful extravagance” of distribution of money to Scarsdale in connection with the recently enacted American Rescue Plan Act, President Biden’s relief package in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis.
To put this in perspective, Scarsdale’s population is roughly equal to 1/20,000 of the total U.S. population. Yet, Scarsdale may receive an amount equal to approximately one millionth of the total. If the amount of money were based upon population, Scarsdale would be getting dozens of times more — in the tens of millions. Bottom line — Scarsdale is getting a trivial amount of the whole, far less than our proportional share.
So, let’s talk about the real concern here: the writer is against the bill.
The point of the legislation is this: there are millions of people in this country who are suffering real economic pain. They have been unemployed through no fault of their own. They and their families are subject to eviction or cannot make mortgage payments. Their savings are wiped out. They suffer from hunger. Some are Scarsdale residents. Our country has the resources to help and that is what our president and Congress have agreed to do.
Do I have to add that the head of the Federal Reserve was in favor of this legislation?
This is legislation that helps Americans in times of extraordinary need. In all opinion surveys, the overwhelming majority of Americans view the relief bill in a positive light. Help is on the way.
For the vast majority in Scarsdale not economically affected by the virus, it is time to be thankful for our fortunate circumstances.
Myra Saul
Chair, Scarsdale Democratic Town Committee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.