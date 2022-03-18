As the outside temperature was pushing toward an unseasonable 70 degrees March 6, many locals and neighbors from nearby communities were searching for something to do on a pleasant afternoon. For sure, they needed an alternative to watching CNN and other news channels as Vladimir Putin’s Russian forces were pummeling civilians and cities in all-out war in Ukraine.
Should they go for a walk or run? Should they turn to a college or professional basketball game or NHL hockey? Or one of three PGA golf tournaments? Access Netflix for a movie? Or begin reading Scarsdale native Frank Bruni’s new book, “The Beauty of Dusk: On Vision Lost and Found.”
If you’re a music aficionado, you may have ventured to Hitchcock Presbyterian Church’s sanctuary for the New Choral Society’s exquisite and heart-pumping live presentation of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s Sparrow Mass (Spatzenmesse) n C major K. 220 and Joseph Haydn’s Theresienmesse In B-Flat Major, H. XXII, No.12.
Familiar faces and New Choral Society fans in the near-sellout crowd, balcony included, such as Graham Broyd, Rosamonde Morgan, David Kroenlein, Lynn and Merrell Clark, were not disappointed that they chose Maestro John King’s superb and most relaxing afternoon performance for their Sunday entertainment. Everybody exited muttering “Bravo” and other such pleasantries for the performers.
As usual, the four vocal soloists, large-member chorus and orchestral members didn’t miss a beat and were most professional as they kept their watchful eyes on King’s direction and the crowd on the edge of their pew seats. The four soloists included Soprano Amani Cole-Felder, Mezzo-Soprano Siphokazi Molteno, Tongan Tenor Manase Latu and Bass-Baritone Jongwon Han. All but Han appeared by permission of the Metropolitan Opera Lindemann Young Artist Development Program.
Sitting in the first pew on the right side afforded me the splendid opportunity to watch and listen to a few orchestral members close up — Peter Weitzner on the double bass and Chris Bubolz and JoAnn Lamolino on the trumpet.
Pleasant listening indeed all around.
BILL DOESCHER
Yonkers
Former resident of Scarsdale
