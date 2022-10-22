The Scarsdale/Edgemont Girl Scouts (SEGS) would like to invite new and interested girls to a recruiting event on Oct. 23 from 2-3 p.m. at the Betty Taubert Girl Scout House on Wayside Lane in Scarsdale. Come and learn from our older scouts about what it’s like to be a part of Girl Scouts with fun activities and games and stay to roast marshmallows at our outdoor fire pit.
As new troops from kindergarten to 12th grade are forming, you don’t want to miss out.
