We, the undersigned Scarsdale residents, wish to make clear that we support, admire and respect Scarsdale’s renowned faculty and staff for their professionalism and dedication to our community’s children. When we say that we moved here for Scarsdale’s schools, we essentially mean that we moved here for Scarsdale’s teachers. We know that the greatest strength of our school system is the opportunity our students have to connect to their teachers, who are trained and caring adults and take the time and interest to know and instruct so many young people at every stage.
We are heartsick that the Scarsdale Teachers Association leadership determined it necessary to express its concerns about teaching here and feelings of not being appreciated or valued. Without our teachers, our children could not reach their potential, and we are grateful for this partnership that helps produce leaders, thinkers, artists, scientists, humanitarians and future teachers, too. We want Scarsdale teachers to know that we believe you and your fellow teachers are the backbone of society.
We are all in this together.
Scarsdale has one “industry” — together we grow children, hopefully into thriving, compassionate global citizens who will contribute to society in the non sibi tradition of our schools. This pandemic has challenged every aspect of this work, and we value the efforts of Scarsdale’s teachers to be our partners, pivoting through this pandemic for the benefit of the children. We feel that cannot be stated enough — we are all in this together.
We understand that tensions are very high during this scary pandemic, and that our district is not alone in the struggles to plan and prepare as this situation has extended and morphed in unimaginable ways.
We recommend the following communitywide assumptions and pledges to help facilitate improved dialogue and compromise for everyone in the critical days ahead, and going forward:
1) We will speak respectfully to and about each other, assuming all stakeholders want good educational outcomes for all students and safety for teachers and students. We will be patient and kind, even when frustrated or advocating for a position.
2) We will seek to be constructive and accept some compromises, recognizing there are no perfect options.
3) We will follow the science, to the best of our collective ability.
4) We will hear concerns without becoming defensive, take responsibility for decisions and missteps, apologize when wrong, and adjust when priorities are not fully understood, when goals are not reached, or when reasonable concerns are not accommodated.
5) The district administration will redouble its efforts to set the tone and create the environment for constructive stakeholder dialogue toward a broadly supported reopening plan. The district will share information with all stakeholders transparently and quickly, even in working formats. Answering parent and teacher questions should be a priority.
6) We will assume all plans are just that — plans. We will be flexible and willing to change quickly even if it is inconvenient. We recommend that the district redouble its efforts to have broadly supported contingency plans at the ready. We believe there could be a time for various iterations on our shared path to normalcy. Which path we take now should not preclude us from planning out for many options.
7) We recommend a focus on positive ideas, creative solutions and, as quickly as possible, specific plans for children’s learning outside of the classroom, respecting teachers’ need for autonomy while also addressing parents’ interest in a certain amount of consistency and quality. We will think out of the box, share inspirations and be the District of Yes, a beacon for thoughtful delivery of educational excellence regardless of the modality.
8) We will not confuse excellence with perfection and will constantly evaluate and reflect on ways to improve our communications, plans and approaches to children’s learning and well-being in these unprecedented times.
We urge the district to renew stakeholder dialogue and reimagine exchanges with respect to the concerns expressed by STA leadership, and the concerns of parents, in an effort to develop (as quickly as possible) a plan for the start of the school year that has broader support from the various stakeholders, including our valued teachers, parents and students too.
This letter was written by the Scarsdale Coalition for Scarsdale Schools (CSS) Executive Committee and signed by 126 community members as of Wednesday, Aug. 19. For the full listing, see scarsdalenews.com.
CSS Executive Committee
Diane Greenwald and Arthur Rublin, co-chairs
Nan Burke, treasurer
Amy Lewis, secretary
Shirley Salmeron Dugan
Steve Pass
List of Signatures to Open Letter as of Aug. 19, 2020
CSS Executive Committee
Diane Greenwald, co-chair
Arthur Rublin, co-chair
Nan Burke, treasurer
Amy Lewis, secretary
Shirley Salmeron Dugan
Steve Pass
Alissa Baum
Lauren Bender
Nisreen Bhora
Anna Blake
Liz Brew
Vanessa Brosgol
Joy Brownstein
Cleo Cai
Laurie Chan
Sheela Chari
Lynne Clark
Todd Cohen
Lisa Copeland
Jordan Copeland
Susi Coplan
Scott Coplan
Fernanda Couto
Beth Cukier
Jeffrey Dallal
Susan Douglass
Jim Dugan
Melissa Eisenberg
Ashley Everett
Alicia Feldman
Claire Frank
Sara Friedman
Nicolas Friedman
Karin Garvey
Alison Gedalowitz
Beth Gelles
Anthony Gibney
Tony Gibney
Rebecca Goldman
Katy Goldman
Amy Goldstein
Deborah Gorrin
Marc Greenwald
Rachel Grodzinsky
Sharon Gutstadt
Doron Gutstadt
Jenna Handel
Claire He
Dan Hochvert
Janet Horn
Albina Hussain
Katarzyna Jankowska
Riaz Jivraj
Anna Karpman
Olivia and Seuk Khang
Rebecca Kinoshita
Wendy Kleinman
Stefanie Koch
Jocelyn Koenig
Rachel Krisbergh
Amy Laartz
Beth Lambert
David S. Lee
Jonathan Lemle
Erin Lesser
Joele Levenson
Michael Levine
Michelle Lichtenberg
Laura Liu
H Marmon
Eli Mattioli
Elaine Mattioli
Larry Medvinsky
Barry Meiselman
Arek Melemetci
Margot Milberg
Stephanie Miller
Julie Miller
B. Kathleen Munguia
Haicheng Ni
Beth Pass
Molly Pease
McLean Pena
Sara Pinto
Richard Pinto
Michael Pollack
Ryan Purcell
Susan Quill
Debbie Rapaport
Rachel Rilander
Jen Rosen
Nicola Rosendorff
Ira Rosenstein
Susan Ross
Rohini Sahni
Brooke Sanders
Amy Schiff
Rachel Schmerin
Chim See
Beatrice Sevcik Gibney
Lesley Shearer
Christine Sloben
Jill Spieler
Hope Stephens
Yue Tu
Jon Ungar
Nicole Ungar
Susan Vibbert
Loretta Vickers
Abby Wallach
Jane Wang
Allison Weinberg
Steven Weinberg
Sharon Weinberg
Marin Weinberg
Jessica Weiss
Mark Weller
Christine Weston
Melissa Wetzstein
David Wetzstein
Gabrielle Wise
Jackie Wolfson
Mauri Zemachson
Feng Zhang
Robert Zoland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.