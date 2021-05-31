If Edgemont becomes a village within the town of Greenburgh, it will gain the same powers to manage its own zoning and planning that the six existing villages within Greenburgh already enjoy. Last week, it became clearer than ever why that localized power is so critical.
On May 12, the town board approved a $9.5 million settlement of a lawsuit brought by the would-be developer of the Dromore Road property in Edgemont. Only $2.75 million of that is covered by insurance, thereby leaving some $6.75 million, plus interest, plus more than $4 million of legal fees already expended. That $10 million-plus tab will fall solely on the backs of unincorporated area taxpayers.
The problem began in 1997 with a faulty zoning map which mistakenly reclassified two acres of single family-zoned Dromore Road property as being in the Central Avenue mixed-use zone. While local law required that the town supervisor certify that the map was correct, he neglected to do so. As a result, the town failed to correct its error even after a would-be developer met with town officials to notify them of its intention to build multifamily housing on the site (where, in fact, such a project would not have been permitted but for the town’s mistake).
The town did not seek to correct its error until it was too late, leading to years of litigation in which the would-be developer first sued the town in state court and then, having succeeded there, brought suit in federal court claiming interference in violation of the Fair Housing Act.
This is not the town’s first major land use and zoning blunder. Unincorporated area taxpayers are still paying off a 2013 settlement of $6.5 million for the town’s violation of the First Amendment rights of the Fortress Bible Church, which sought to build a new facility in Greenburgh. At the time, that was the largest municipal religious discrimination settlement in U.S. history.
Such gross incompetence should have resulted in new leadership. But despite periodic challenges to the supervisor, he’s been safely ensconced in town hall since 1992. That has less to do with the challengers and more to do with the political structure of Greenburgh, in which a majority of voters live in the town’s six incorporated villages. They pay only minimal town taxes, and nothing for debacles like Fortress Bible or Dromore.
Unincorporated taxpayers have been paying for Fortress Bible since 2015 and are on the hook into 2024. Presumably, the town will soon issue a companion “Dromore bond,” which could run past 2030. Thus, for a couple of years, nonvillagers will need to service both debts after already footing crushing legal bills.
It doesn’t have to be this way. An incorporated village of Edgemont would not have to pay the freight for the future ineptitude and misconduct of unaccountable municipal officials. Instead, like we do for our school district, we would be able to elect our own governing body and hire professional managers who would be directly accountable to us.
EDGEMONT INCORPORATION COMMITTEE
Jon Lewis
Jeff Sherwin
Mark Rosenblatt
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.