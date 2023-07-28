I really enjoyed “Our Luggage Takes a Vacation” [Guest Column, July 21].
Susan Bouchard not only has a gift for writing, she also conveys emotion and leaves the reader with the feeling they took those trips with her family.
Her dad’s generosity of spirit was truly amazing! He made so many people happy! Please tell Susan to keep writing. She makes people happy also.
Carol Kelly
Daisy Farms Drive
