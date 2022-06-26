Editor’s note: The following letter addressed to the community is published at the authors’ request.
Dear Scarsdale Community,
Several weeks ago, in the Scarsdale Bowl Salute Page we acknowledged and thanked the sponsors of this year’s Bowl Dinner. We regret that we inadvertently omitted mentioning Scarsdale Security as a Supporter. We apologize for this error, and appreciate Scarsdale Security’s generosity.
Nancy Michaels
Scarsdale Bowl Chair
Michelle Lichtenberg
Scarsdale Foundation President
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.