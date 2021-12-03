Recently retired Village Clerk Donna Conkling’s work on behalf of the village was nothing short of exemplary. Donna brought consummate professionalism, unwavering dedication, and unquestionable integrity to everything she did as our clerk. One of the many things that set Donna apart was the personal interest and kindness that Donna brought to all of the interactions that she had with village residents.
Please join me in thanking Donna for 20-plus years of outstanding service to the village. Donna has left very big shoes to fill and has certainly earned time to enjoy her family and friends in her retirement. Those of us who were fortunate to work with Donna will miss her greatly and wish her the very best in her retirement.
MARC SAMWICK
Former mayor of Scarsdale
