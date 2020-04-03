We would like to echo the words of one patient tested for COVID-19 at the Scarsdale Medical Group test site on Heathcote Road: “You are my heroes. Thank you.” Dr. Ken Croen and the other medical personnel working at this site are indeed our heroes, on the front lines, exposing themselves [to coronavirus] in the interests of their patients and the community.
We, ourselves, are patients of SMG, but even nonpatients are benefiting from the expansion of testing. Testing identifies who in our community is infected and who is not, information that is vital in mapping and stopping the spread of this disease.
SMG has taken great care in the set up of this drive-through testing facility to protect the health workers administering the test and to ensure that no other patients at the facility, nor anyone in the wider community, would be endangered in any way by the testing.
We cannot express our appreciation strongly enough to Dr. Kenneth Croen and the other professionals at the SMG testing site working tirelessly on the community’s behalf.
REBECCA and MARCEL MARGULIES
Farragut Road
