He’s almost gone, but will not be forgotten. Yes, that is and was our village manager Steve Pappalardo, a term of office much too short for a person of his ability. He followed a manager of exceptional ability, Al Gatta, but was man enough to fill his shoes. Working together for all those years was really a recreation of Batman and Robin, what a dynamic duo. But as it is a way of life, some go and those who stay must carry on to the best of their ability. Steve was truly a man of considerable ability, and it showed his awareness of what it takes to run a village like Scarsdale. Numerous questions by the trustees, by the populace, and, by the way, even those whom he met in the street. Questions, questions, and yet he always took the time to set one’s mind at ease.
As the commander of Scarsdale’s American Legion Post 52, I was one of those who always looked for advice from him and was the recipient of his knowledge. He accepted all challenges, and told it as it was, no punches held back. How great and affable was he, and how he left you with the knowledge that he did in reality face the questions posed, and how his answer at least alleviated a problem solved to the minds of those seeking answers.
As I began the first paragraph so I end this letter in the same manner. Yes, he is indeed gone, but he will not be forgotten. God bless you and your family Steve, and may the wind be at your back in whatever you attempt.
All our love and affection to you and yours.
TOM ADAMO
Commander,
American Legion Post 52
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.