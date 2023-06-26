Our sincerest thanks to the entire Scarsdale community. All donations big and small make a huge difference and allow us to positively impact others in our community who need the assistance. We are pleased to announce that the SHS PTA Scholarship Fund’s Grant Committee has raised a total of $105,000 to help graduating Scarsdale High School seniors. While our community is generally one of means, there are families here affected by hardship, such as illness, divorce or business collapse. These scholarships will help defray freshman year tuition costs for our students in need of financial assistance.
Many thanks also to the Scholarship Fund’s Advisory and Grant committees for their hard work raising funds and determining awards. The generosity of so many has once again helped ensure that the door to higher education remains open to all of our students.
