I would like to bring your attention to the practices of the Board of Architectural Review (BAR) that leave quite a bit to be desired, to put it mildly.
I attended the last two sessions of the BAR as it reviewed applications for 24 and 26 Overhill Road.
On May 5, residents expressed concerns ranging from the placement of the garages to the materials used, to the bulkiness and size of the two houses planned in this suburban, otherwise leafy, old, established neighborhood with homes built almost 100 years ago.
On July 5 residents, including me, received a mailing from the applicant, saying that the houses would be reviewed again at the July 11 BAR meeting. I tried to look at the applications online, but when I could not see enough detail, I ventured to village hall for what I hoped would be a more detailed look at the renderings. There were none to be found.
Another neighbor and developer, Paul Diamond, happened to be there at the same time. With the help of the building department we tried to locate the renderings. There were no pictures submitted as to what the buildings would look like.
At the meeting we were hurriedly introduced to the final renderings. The developer was not reprimanded for submitting an incomplete application, even though I voiced my disappointment.
Residents are treated like second-class citizens while developers receive the red-carpet treatment. Clearly it should be the other way around.
I have been documenting this and other practices on my website Save-Scarsdale.org from about 2013-18 with a couple of recent entries.
A resident with the same 200-foot notification zone voiced the same concerns after it was clear that the developer or the architect had not made any of the changes requested at the former meeting. Instead the BAR listened again to the developer who agonized over the placement of the garage and said that a one-car driveway flaring to a two-car garage would not sell. Market conditions were favored over aesthetics. The BAR approved with conditions one of the houses, with the other being held over. As of this writing on Wednesday we were not able to get a copy of the said “conditions to approval.”
This came after extensive review of another two-house application much like the ones at Overhill. At Fayette and Carthage the same story is going on with a different cast. An empty lot and an adjacent lot are being developed at the same time. A double insult, if you will. Those two houses received the same kind of objections: “Too big houses,” “We can’t do anything about it,” etc., etc. Since these were for new buildings, they have to come to the BAR a second time.
Later theses same members of the BAR talked about aesthetics after approving bear-sized houses on mouse-sized lots.
Scarsdale is going to the dogs. Welcome to Dogs-dale. It is scary. If you prefer, welcome to Scares-dale. It is getting to be a scary experience living here.
Lika L. Levi
Lockwood Road
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.