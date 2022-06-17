I’m writing to encourage everyone who is reading this to vote for Mary Jane Shimsky for the 92nd Assembly District in the upcoming June 28th Democratic primary. She is the ideal candidate to represent us in Albany with her dogged determination and long history of serving the community.
That is reflected in her endorsement by the Democratic Party, Working Families Party and also in her fundraising. The vast majority of Mary Jane’s fundraising has come from residents of the 92nd District, the people who live and work in her community. Her opponent, however, is primarily being funded by outside interest groups and those who have no ties to the area.
Mary Jane has the experience needed to serve our community in Albany with 11 years on the Westchester County Board of Legislators, including two as majority leader. Mary Jane has been a leader on gun safety, helping to pass a county law requiring safety warning labels, and is a designated 2022 Moms Demand Action Gun Sense candidate. She is the chair of the County Committee on Infrastructure and has been responsible for advancing hundreds of infrastructure projects including the reconstruction of the Ashford Avenue Bridge.
Additionally, our current assemblyman, Tom Abinanti, harbors extremely dangerous views about vaccines and has sponsored legislation to make vaccines like those for measles and polio virtually optional. He’s also sponsored past legislation that would have banned our current COVID-19 vaccines because they contain GMOs. Thank goodness these bills sponsored by Abinanti did not pass because if his views on vaccines were to translate to laws it could lead to an outbreak or even worse. His view on vaccines, which The New York Times has called “lunacy,” are simply too dangerous and, as a parent of two young children, I shudder to think what could happen if Abinanti’s views on vaccines were to become law.
Mary Jane Shimsky is exactly who we are looking for to replace him and I ask you to vote for her on June 28, or earlier through early voting.
ERIC ZINGER
W. Hartsdale Democratic Area chair
Hartsdale
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.