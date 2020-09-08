For the third time in four years, we have a contested election for Scarsdale trustee. Yet again, Bob Berg is running for trustee, sounding like the worst kind of D.C. politician. He is promising to lower the taxes of Scarsdale residents while increasing the quality and quantity of services provided by the village.
Members of our community may rightfully wonder, “How can reduced tax revenue result in more services?” The answer, of course, is that it can’t. The difference between campaigning and governing is that candidates can make empty promises while campaigning, but governing means making hard choices. The current trustees, unlike Mr. Berg, recognize that their obligation is to minimize residents’ tax burden while at the same time providing them with the services that they expect.
I have never met Mr. Berg, but that hasn’t stopped him from commenting about me, pretending he knows things about “me and my friends.” Since Mr. Berg brought it up, I’d like to speak about one of my friends, Justin Arest. While Mr. Berg has for years used public comment time during village meetings to hurl insults at staff and volunteers, Trustee Arest spends countless hours researching facts, looking at data and developing solutions to actually help the community. Mr. Berg divides the community into factions and has said certain homeowners “deserve to be hammered” with higher taxes. In contrast, Justin Arest and his fellow trustees seek to balance the interests of all Scarsdale residents.
This summer, Trustee Arest worked with his colleagues and staff to help our village center reopen and provide creative solutions to benefit both store owners and customers. They created the framework for the “Dine the ’Dale” tent and for merchants to sell their wares outdoors, directly in front of their stores. And while Mr. Berg has sought credit for the unoriginal idea of splitting tax payments, the trustees actually put in the time and effort to implement the split village and school tax payment schedule. The village also, through executive order, extended the penalty-free tax window for village taxes.
Has Mr. Arest sought credit for this great work that benefits all residents? No, because his response would be that ideas are relatively easy, it is the work to convert them into reality that has the greatest value. He is grateful to be part of a strong team.
Our trustees represent the best of our community. They devote much of their free time to serve Scarsdale as volunteers. They do so despite the insults hurled at them by Mr. Berg and other members of the Voters Choice Party.
Mr. Berg has demonstrated for the better part of a decade that it is very easy to stand on the sidelines and act like a know-it-all. Village trustees like Mr. Arest have demonstrated the willingness and ability to actually do the hard work necessary to govern our village. Justin Arest represents the best of Scarsdale and deserves your vote on Sept. 15.
Jeremy Gans
Harvest Drive
