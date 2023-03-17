Justin Arest earned my recommendation for mayor by hard work, dedication and thoughtful consideration of the many issues addressed by him in his service on the Zoning Board of Appeals and Scarsdale Board of Trustees, among many other offices. As a colleague on the board of trustees working with Justin on various policy proposals, budgets and legislations, I saw firsthand Justin’s open-minded, analytical and thorough approach. Justin consistently provided alternative perspectives in discussions, which often resulted in improved policies, statutes and decision-making by the entire board of trustees. I can safely say that his leadership on various committees of the board of trustees resulted in significant accomplishments throughout our service together in enacting legislations, adopting fiscally responsible but effective budgets, and in implementing effective policies.
I also worked across the table from Justin when I was a member of the Scarsdale Board of Education. This experience provided further evidence of Justin’s ability to navigate the complicated dynamics of working with different interests and constituencies. Justin’s dedication to completing the work of the village in a timely and efficient manner was again on display in this context. He endeavored not only to assure that discussions were meaningful and thoughtful but effective in their implementation. Justin’s participation assured the completion of projects and successful application of all policies and procedures agreed upon under any circumstance.
