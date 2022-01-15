Assemblymember Amy Paulin told the Scarsdale Forum in a Zoom meeting held Dec. 8 that she, among others, thought that then Gov. Andrew Cuomo “had done an incredibly good job with the pandemic” (Inquirer, Jan. 7, “Paulin sums up legislative accomplishments at Forum meeting”).
I doubt families and loved ones of the elderly who had been in hospitals with COVID-19 whom the governor then required nursing homes to admit, only to die from their nursing home stay, would agree. Meanwhile the USS Comfort military hospital ship sent to New York and the makeshift hospital set up at the Javits Convention Center went unused.
Gov. Cuomo then engaged in a cover-up, intentionally understating numbers of deaths that followed implementation of his policy. Sexual harassment allegations against Andrew Cuomo led to his resignation. He has not been held accountable for his improper actions in connection with the COVID-19 nursing home deaths.
Donald Nawi
Chateaux Circle
