The following letter sent to Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner is reprinted at the writers’ request.
The world has certainly revolved a full 360 degrees since many of us geared up to oppose Columbia/Wegman’s intent to build an assisted living/nursing home facility at the Maplewood Swim Club site in the midst of a neighborhood of single family homes, but let us stay vigilant because it’s going to come round again. The issues have changed dramatically because of COVID-19 as there is a new, more compelling concern than quality of life, traffic, noise and disruption for Maplewood inhabitants. Please see below:
Gov. Cuomo announced Thursday that the state health department and Attorney General Letitia James will launch a joint investigation of nursing homes, which have been wracked by more than 3,500 COVID-19-related deaths. We’ve already done some digging of our own — and [read about] major oversight gaps at local facilities (thecity.nyc/2020/04/watchdogs-scarce-at-covid-ravaged-nyc-nursing-homes.html).
We are quite convinced that future assisted living centers and nursing facilities should no longer be permitted to locate in established neighborhoods due to community health concerns alone. Future construction should only be located in self-contained parcels, like County Center property, for example, or like what exists in Rye Brook with the Atria and King Street Rehab facilities, or in a setting like the Richard J. Bailey School property, sale of which would give Greenburgh schools much needed capital to renovate and build on the Woodlands campus to accommodate those few grades.
This coronavirus will inevitably lead to new statutes where assisted living is concerned, and we should begin now to plan a proactive approach. Circumstances now mitigate a change in zoning that left a loophole for entry. This must be rectified. Anything less is irresponsible. We need you to fight with us, not against us. It is your obligation and that of the town board as our elected officials.
ALLAN PANOFF and ELAINE TAYLOR-GORDON
Crosshill Road
Hartsdale
