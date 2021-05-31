We are lucky to live in Scarsdale — a wonderful place filled with friends and neighbors who go the extra mile to help community members.
Scarsdale has a strong history of volunteerism and a generosity of spirit that is part of the fabric of the town. We help our friends and neighbors when they need it — we don’t wait for them to ask. Strengthening the community since 1923, the Scarsdale Foundation, sponsor of the annual Scarsdale Bowl award, has served a critical role as Scarsdale’s safety net by helping local families who need financial assistance for college tuition, as well as supporting local organizations.
In an effort to recognize the deep roots of that ethos and the everyday acts of kindness that make a community desirable, the Foundation has introduced a volunteer honor roll.
We hope you already know about the 2021 Scarsdale Foundation Volunteer Honor Roll, a fundraising and spirit-raising opportunity to thank everyone who stepped in to help the community shine during the pandemic. The money raised by the Honor Roll will provide crucial support to Scarsdale families facing financial hardship, making it possible to manage college tuition for students in their sophomore, junior and senior years. We are sure it won’t surprise anyone to learn that the need for scholarships is even greater than usual this year, as a result of COVID-related difficulties suffered by many.
We encourage you to name to the Honor Roll the many friends, colleagues, workers, store owners and neighbors who have made a positive difference in the community during the past year — any community member who helped make our lives better in big ways or small — is eligible. Whether someone has played a part in food collection, assisted with vaccine access, connected folks with necessary mental health support, or delivered books or birthday cakes to homebound seniors, such generous donations of time and caring fueled positivity in our daily lives as we all contended with the pandemic.
The 2021 Scarsdale Foundation Volunteer Honor Roll is an easy way to keep the good vibes going. Your shout-outs and contributions of $25 per honoree will help the Foundation provide scholarships to the growing number of Scarsdale students who require financial assistance in order to pay college bills.
In 2020, the Foundation awarded $138,000 in scholarships to 32 talented and determined students. This year the Foundation is trying to raise $50,000 via the Honor Roll, toward a total of $250,000 for the year, so we can meet the growing needs of our college students.
We hope you will participate in this simple yet profound show of appreciation for one another, while also helping all Scarsdale students realize their potential. You can use this link to do so: bit.ly/sf-honor-roll. Or make your donation by check payable to Scarsdale Foundation and mail it to Scarsdale Foundation, P.O. Box 542, Scarsdale, NY 10583.
Thank you!
Michelle Lichtenberg
2021 Scarsdale Bowl Recipient
Scarsdale Foundation Board Member
Suzanne Seiden
Scarsdale Foundation Board Member
