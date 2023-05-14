When the auditorium renovation was approved many years ago, my daughter was in elementary school and I was excited that she would have an updated auditorium when she got to Scarsdale High School (following in my footsteps at the school and on its stage). She is now a freshman and the theater looks shabbier than ever. When I started at SHS in the late 1980s, we all thought it looked very cool to have the cutting edge “floating aspirin tablets” for “acoustics,” but that time has passed. The discs have proven useless for acoustics and somehow got stained?
Although many in our community would only like to put money into pursuits they think will help their kids get into college, I strongly believe that the arts and theater help our kids become better humans. There is collaboration and teamwork, trust and responsibility learned in the theater, as well as the chance to express oneself and get a respite from academic stress. Being proud of their work onstage or backstage and proud of the physical theater where it all happens is an important part of that experience.
Many proud former Drama Club classmates of mine have gone on to careers fostered during their time on stage at SHS: Broadway musical directors, TV producers, playwrights, movie and TV writers, artistic directors of theater companies, actors, Broadway producers, opera singers, filmmakers and those of us who teach in the arts. Those who didn’t go into the arts will tell you they benefited from the skills and confidence from their stage time at SHS. Some who became trial lawyers or teachers, or give presentations as “Chief Data Officer of Informatics” to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, gained the confidence and charisma to speak to large audiences. Those who worked backstage learned problem solving and safety protocol and are now high-end contractors, interior designers, architects and firefighters. All these skills were learned from countless after-school hours in the very theater that deserves our support today.
We need a theater that the students and community can be proud of, one that honors the importance of this discipline in so many of our lives. On May 16, vote Yes for the auditorium bond to finally complete the necessary repairs and upgrades and affirm Scarsdale’s commitment to supporting the performing arts. They are not just extracurriculars or hobbies, but life-changing opportunities for both skill and character building
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.