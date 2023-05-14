When the auditorium renovation was approved many years ago, my daughter was in elementary school and I was excited that she would have an updated auditorium when she got to Scarsdale High School (following in my footsteps at the school and on its stage). She is now a freshman and the theater looks shabbier than ever. When I started at SHS in the late 1980s, we all thought it looked very cool to have the cutting edge “floating aspirin tablets” for “acoustics,” but that time has passed. The discs have proven useless for acoustics and somehow got stained?

Although many in our community would only like to put money into pursuits they think will help their kids get into college, I strongly believe that the arts and theater help our kids become better humans. There is collaboration and teamwork, trust and responsibility learned in the theater, as well as the chance to express oneself and get a respite from academic stress. Being proud of their work onstage or backstage and proud of the physical theater where it all happens is an important part of that experience.

