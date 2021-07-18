This is a public service announcement to let people know that an unidentified disease is killing birds in the mid-Atlantic, southern and midwestern states. The Audubon Society advises everyone to remove bird feeders and bird baths immediately to prevent birds from congregating and potentially accelerating the spread of a deadly disease.
Refer to this link from the Connecticut Audubon for more information: https://www.ctaudubon.org/author/tom-andersen/.
Or this one from New York Audubon: https://www.audubon.org/node/371 424?site=ny&nid=4416.
Richard Cantor
Innes Road
