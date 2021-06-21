The following letter, sent in response to feedback and videos from Scarsdale students and staff after an Equal Justice Initiative speaking engagement sponsored by the STI, PT Council and the schools’ Martin Luther King Day Committee in January, is reprinted here with permission.
Dear Scarsdale Community,
Thank you for taking the time to record kind and thoughtful videos. I’m honored when I hear that my story has touched others, especially young people like you.
I hope that you all continue to advocate for change in our justice system. Many people in America say that the justice system is broken, but I do not believe it is broken. It is working just as it was designed. Together we must recreate a new system that is fair for every person, and one where no innocent lives are wrongly taken.
One of the first steps you all can take is to educate yourselves about these issues. We have to give ourselves the knowledge to be effective advocates. Share what you learn with your friends, family and community. Our Equal Justice Initiative (EJI) website, www.eji.org is a great place to learn more.
When you are eligible, make sure that you use your voice at the ballot box. We must elect officials who share our values and hold them accountable to their promises.
And finally, keep dreaming big about the future that is possible — a world where all people’s rights are respected and freedom is a reality. As you work toward these goals, you might encounter obstacles. When this happens, remember to keep your hope. Bryan Stevenson, EJI’s founder, says that hope is our superpower. Creating justice requires truth telling, dedication and, most importantly, hope.
I hope that one day I’ll be able to join you in person to continue the conversation.
ANTHONY RAY HINTON
Author and community educator Equal Justice Initiative
