First of all, I would like to thank the health care workers and those on the front lines everyday who are risking their own lives to save the lives of others and fight the spread of COVID-19.
“When will this nightmare be over?”
“When will life return to normal?”
“When will the US and the world reopen?”
These are common questions people across the United States and worldwide have been asking themselves since the coronavirus has taken a foothold on our daily lives. Yes, it would be amazing if we can just wake up one morning and go to the grocery store without a mask on and be OK.
But no.
The only way we will be able to feel comfortable leaving our homes without posing a risk to ourselves and others is to stay home and comply with social distancing regulations.
Since the pandemic began, life has been put on hold, leaving people wondering when it will all end. Millions of people lost their loved ones and their jobs, and anxieties have shot through the roof. The psychological impact of COVID-19 is almost as dangerous as COVID-19 itself. It is heartbreaking to see.
At the end of last Thursday’s CNN Town Hall, CNN anchor Anderson Cooper said: “It’s been a difficult time in all of our lives and there are certainly many hard days ahead. It is, I think, especially important in these times of trouble to try to hold on to moments of joy and moments of happiness.”
Now is the time we come together as one to fight this pandemic. That will only be possible if we follow the rules that have been put in place. Socially distance yourself from others, stay 6 feet apart, only leave the house if you absolutely have to, and cover your mouth if you sneeze or cough.
Going outside for a jog, doing yoga, or trying something you have never done before can help curb anxiety and cabin fever. It will be hard to stay calm and maintain our daily routines and schedules during this difficult time. It is important to remember that if you do not comply with the rules, you will impact your own health and well-being and that of your family, friends and those in your community.
We will get through this. Stay strong.
TIFFANI PAN
Butler Road
