To the Editor,
As a member of the Scarsdale pool since its inception in 1968, and having lived and taught in Scarsdale for more than 30 years, I feel obligated to contribute to the discussion of its future use.
The Scarsdale pool without question is a beautiful complex surrounded by a golf course, a riding stable and ball fields.
After 54 years, infrastructure obviously needs updating, but the rest of this beautiful oasis in town should not be changed. The pool complex as it is has served Scarsdale well.
I hope future members of the pool can enjoy it as much as my family has.
ART RESNICK
Rye Brook
