Two weeks ago, a former Edgemont resident wrote a piece against the incorporation effort, citing a single sentence on the EIC website regarding affordable housing while ignoring volumes of other information [“The incorporation of Edgemont would be ‘misguided’,” Aug. 7].
Predictably, Town of Greenburgh Planning Board Vice Chair and Edgemont resident Hugh Schwartz piled on last week with offensive characterizations about his own community and our children [“Letter challenging incorporation in Edgemont nailed it,” Aug. 13].
The EIC strongly condemns anyone who stereotypes his neighbors. Respectful, substantive debate about the merits of incorporation are healthy. Baseless accusations and name calling, however, are not.
Incorporating is entirely unrelated to who lives and attends school here; our school district’s borders won’t change upon incorporation. While there’s always room for improvement, Edgemont is an increasingly diverse and welcoming community, with 2020 school enrollment data indicating a 55% nonwhite population, up dramatically from 21% in 2005.
Incorporating means Edgemont will have its own, locally accountable legislative body, just like we do for our school and fire districts. It means our votes in municipal elections will no longer be diluted by village voters who pay hardly any town taxes but have equal voting power. It means we will no longer be saddled with a government that controls important matters such as land use, but which is not accountable to Edgemont residents.
Mr. Schwartz asks: “What land-use decisions has the Town made that caused the EIC concern?”
There are many. In 2014, a federal court found that the Town board had violated the constitutional rights of a Mount Vernon-based Pentecostal church (Fortress Bible) that wished to build a new facility in Greenburgh. Unincorporated area taxpayers are still paying for this $6 million-plus debacle, which included findings that the Town destroyed evidence and attempted to extort the church.
Recently, the Town approved an assisted living project in a residential area of Edgemont despite its own law preventing such facilities beyond 200 feet of a major road. The Town also ignored public safety concerns raised by our fire district.
This year, the Town settled the Dromore case, in which a savvy real estate developer exploited a draftsman error on a Town map that went uncorrected for a decade. As in Fortress Bible, the Town’s negligence will burden a future generation of taxpayers, this time to the tune of $10 million.
Mr. Schwartz wrote that, in Dromore, there were “protests” from “the Edgemont community” that caused “damages.” There weren’t. As a town officer, Mr. Schwartz is well aware that the town supervisor is responsible for the zoning map’s accuracy. Unfortunately, he has chosen to twist history, blame his neighbors, and attribute to them unfounded and despicable ulterior motives.
We support lawful, thoughtful, and organized development — whether for churches, assisted living facilities, or affordable housing.
We oppose haphazard, negligent and discriminatory land use actions and policies that cause costly, embarrassing settlements; damage the area’s reputation; and result in no electoral repercussions to those responsible.
We believe in our community, which is why we are confident that an Edgemont Village would act in a lawful, accountable, equitable, transparent and welcoming manner.
Jon Lewis
Jeff Sherwin
Mark Rosenblatt
Edgemont Incorporation Committee
