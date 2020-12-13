I would like to rebut Thomas Cunningham’s letter [“A call for action vs legalizing the sale of marijuana in New York,” Dec. 4], which advocates against the legalization of marijuana in New York. I encourage the state legislature to move forward swiftly in the upcoming legislative session to legalize and introduce recreational cannabis for New Yorkers.
The legalization of marijuana is long overdue and the benefits of decriminalizing and regulating the sale and production are innumerable.
Mr. Cunningham states without evidence that users of marijuana are likely to switch to opioids and pills. In fact, according to recent studies by both the American Journal of Public Health and the Journal of Health Economics (as well as many other academic studies), access to marijuana is associated with reduced rates of opioid use, hospitalizations, traffic accidents and deaths. Medical experts have also consistently debunked the theory of marijuana being a “gateway drug.” The opposite is true, with marijuana acting as an “exit drug.” The Journal of Psychopharmacology in 2017 stated that use of marijuana reduces the use of opioids, alcohol and antidepressants among users.
Legalizing marijuana will also go a long way toward addressing the racial disparity in the way whites and minorities are treated by law enforcement. According to the ACLU, African Americans are arrested at nearly four times the rate of whites for marijuana, yet both ethnicities consume marijuana at the same rate. The Albany Times Union reported that 97% of those cited for marijuana between July 9, 2019 and July 9, 2020 were African American. More than 600,000 individuals are arrested every year for marijuana, with over 90% of those charged with possession. The resources used by law enforcement and correctional departments for these arrests would be better directed toward more serious crimes and criminals.
The number of workers in the U.S. cannabis industry is expected to reach almost 300,000 in 2020. The tax revenue New York is projected to receive from legalizing cannabis is estimated around $400 million a year. Instead of that money going to drug dealers and cartels, it could be invested in small businesses, jobs, schools and drug rehabilitation programs. With legalization comes oversight, product testing and safety, and better controls.
Mr. Cunningham tells us to look at the experience of other states. Those states have been able to collect revenues that far exceed the regulatory costs of legalization and have been able to use those funds to bolster local budgets. New Jersey just passed legal marijuana making it the 15th state to do so. Should New York just continue to watch jobs and tax revenues cross over the border into Massachusetts and now over the George Washington Bridge into New Jersey? Not to mention stopping the flow of revenue to illegal gangs and cartels.
Legal marijuana is not fool’s gold; it is long overdue. I am glad to see the House of Representatives recently take the lead in enacting legislation to correct this error, and I am hopeful New York’s legislature will be taking similar action in the upcoming legislative session.
ERIC ZINGER
N. Washington Avenue
Hartsdale
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.