I want to thank all Scarsdale residents who came to my family’s home Sunday, March 1. The questions that you posed in person and in the emails, that you have been sending the Voters Choice Party (VCP), show a great desire to talk about important village issues. I am very pleased to be running with Sean [Cohen] and Robert [Selvaggio], because we are the party listening to you and talking publicly about your needs.
The No. 1 concern of elected office holders with taxing authority should be keeping our village affordable for young families and for empty nesters. I’m running for village trustee because the village board needs new leaders, who embrace open, transparent governance; demand accountability from village staff; are freely accessible and responsive to residents’ concerns; and have practical real world expertise operating successful businesses, which can be put to use in running our village more efficiently and at lower cost to taxpayers.
The current village board and its recent predecessors have operated in a secretive manner, making many important decisions in executive session, out of the public eye. Many of these decisions have had poor outcomes. Just look at the Freightway Redevelopment Project, now on indefinite “pause” after the public outcry over the two unvetted, finalist developers’ proposals for more than 250 multifamily apartment units, which would endanger our schools and our public finances. I had to use the Freedom of Information Law (FOIL) to find out what the cost was of consultants and lawyers hired to discuss the Freightway redevelopment. Residents should not have to FOIL to find out how our taxes are being used. Thus far, the village board has spent more than $300,000 on the now paused project. Surely, those funds should have been spent on our unpaved roads, old infrastructure and to stop sewage problems in Edgewood.
I have almost 20 years of committed volunteer civic experience in the village of Scarsdale. I have served for seven years on the Board of Assessment Review, for many years as Crane Berkley Neighborhood Association president and director, as president of the Scarsdale Forum, along with other officer roles, serving as a member of the Scarsdale Neighborhood Association Presidents (SNAP), and as a Little League coach. I have worked extensively with most of the senior village staff on various important projects and have in-depth knowledge of our village government.
Additionally, I ran the Citizens Nominating Committee of the 109-year old Scarsdale Citizens’ Non-Partisan Party. I know first hand that the CNC does not vet the mayoral and trustee candidates, because it is not allowed to ask any candidates a single question. And when some CNC members criticize candidates, those candidates are not invited back to rebut assertions that arise behind closed doors.
I have been a practicing attorney for 36 years and have a quantitative background due to my MBA. I stand ready to provide residents a unique voice to address the serious issues facing our village.
BOB BERG
Tisdale Road
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.