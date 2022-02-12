I was dismayed by the front-page story in the Inquirer [“Potential village code amendment is for the birds,” Feb. 4] about the new proposed code change to prohibit roosters, and also chickens, peafowls and peacocks in Scarsdale.
Mayor Jane Veron is quoted as saying, “One of our pillars is quality of life,” noting the disruptive noise created by roosters and other types of fowl. I am a regular reader of the Inquirer; as best I can tell, there was a single neighbor who constantly complained about the “Rooster on Brewster,” but when the police arrived, all was quiet.
The Inquirer article indicates that a single chicken once “flew the coop,” causing a neighbor to complain. Chicken feed might attract rodents, but many of us have bird feeders in our yards that attract birds, but also squirrels (rodents). Bear in mind that chickens also eat ticks and mosquitoes.
And yet ... dozens (hundreds?) of people have complained over the years about the deafening noise, toxic pollution and health and safety hazards of 2-stroke gas-powered leaf blowers, and in addition to these hazards, the needless and exorbitant expense of leaf vacuuming.
Experts say that noises over 85 decibels need ear protection. Some online sources say that a rooster crowing at a distance of 1 foot from the source emits in the range of 66-83 dB; at 15 feet the range is 43-60 dB (one source puts a crowing rooster at 130 dB). This is similar to a barking dog: 60-110 dB at a distance of 1 foot, and 37-87 dB at 15 feet. In contrast, a 2-stroke gas-powered leaf blower emits in the range of 90-105 dB at the operator’s ear, and 62-75 dB at 50 feet — and the leaf blowing can go on for 20 minutes or longer at each property. Worse yet, landscapers sometimes use two or three leaf blowers at once. In addition to noise, consider the pollutants and carcinogens spewed from these leaf blowers.
The trustees are focused, as well they should be, on the budget. Leaf vacuuming costs the village hundreds of thousands of dollars in labor (with at least four men on a truck, spending 10-15 minutes at each property), and additional costs for cleaning out clogged storm drains, scraping leaf sludge off streets, and purchasing specialty equipment. This does not even address the safety issues of leaf piles that spill onto the streets.
The alacrity with which the rooster issue was addressed stands in stark contrast to the repeated annual appeals to ban gas-powered leaf blowers and leaf vacuuming. Each year residents are told that the issue will be considered ... next year, after more discussion with the community. And each year there is insufficient time to take the matter up due to the budget timeline.
I don’t disagree that roosters can be a noisy nuisance. However, now is the time to refocus village priorities on the issues of quality of life, health and safety — and clearly, code changes about roosters and other fowl leave us little to crow about.
Susan Douglass
Crane Road
