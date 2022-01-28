A phone scam has become very popular and persistent in our area. It targets senior citizens. Someone calls and begins “Grandma, grandma (pause) I need your help.” He then says he was in an accident and needs a certain sum of money because he either is in jail or the hospital and had stitches and needs to pay a lawyer. There are phone numbers you can call to speak to the “lawyer” and wire money.
I have to say it is very frightening. They call early and late when you are off guard. My friend fell for it and I see on a neighborhood app that many others have, too. I was hoping your paper could alert everyone to this.
They called me three times this month. Each time the voice sounds like my grandson. I never say his name. I ask which loving grandson are you? The first time he said Michael, which is wrong. The second time he said “your oldest.” I only have one. The third time I was called, my grandson was in the house so I hung up right away, which I will do in the future.
Ellen Rothenberg
Old Lyme Road
