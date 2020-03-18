Ever since the coronavirus came onto Earth’s radar, there has been a surge of panic, fear, and racism and hatred toward Asian Americans. Whether those who commit such violent and hateful acts are scared or simply seek attention from others, it does not matter. Our society has no place for such acts.
Since cases in New York emerged, there has been a rapid decline in business in Flushing and Chinatown in Manhattan because people believe business owners are carrying the disease and will spread it to them. Because of this sudden onset of racist acts against Asians, people of Asian origin and descent are now afraid to ride the subway or even step foot into a restaurant or coffee shop because they fear someone will look at them weirdly and walk away from them. It has happened to me already. There have been hundreds of videos online and on all social media platforms showing Asians being attacked in public solely because the attacker believes they are diseased. Such acts of emotional and physical abuse have caused great anxiety and fear among Asians, and nothing has been done about it.
Scarsdale has a great population of Asians. While we live in a civilized bubble half an hour away from New York City, going into the city for us Asians now provokes hesitation and anxiety instead of excitement and joy. I am terribly sickened with sadness and frustration every time I see a video of an Asian getting physically attacked in public.
Such acts of violence and emotional and verbal abuse are harmful to society. Our community has no place for such hatred. I would like to speak on this matter further on behalf of the Scarsdale Chinese community and the Asian people as a whole, and it would truly mean a lot to me if I can do so, as I had been verbally attacked myself a few days ago.
TIFFANI PAN
Butler Road
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.