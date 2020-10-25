Memories can be short but it’s important to point out that 11 years ago the federal government initiated an assault on local zoning in Westchester.
Under a Biden administration, that assault would begin again with much greater force and determination. This could be a significant peril to our village in a park.
For those who may have forgotten the details and for new residents, here is a quick recap.
In 2009 Westchester County was slammed by a U.S. Housing and Urban Development (HUD) settlement agreement to build 750 units of affordable housing to fulfill a new HUD policy to Affirmatively Further Fair Housing (AFFH). By 2013, as the county was close to fulfilling its responsibilities under the settlement, HUD upped the ante to 10,768 units, a number derived from a 2004 Rutgers study. Despite HUD’s efforts, Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino stuck to his guns and refused to give an inch on the original agreement.
During this period, HUD sent letters to every town, village and city in Westchester County demanding that each municipality satisfy their specific assessment of affordable housing units proposed by the Rutgers study. Scarsdale’s assessment was 160 units.
So why should you care? The 2009 settlement is history.
You should care because the Biden platform explicitly targets the affluent suburbs with AFFH. Here, quoted verbatim from the Biden website:
“Eliminate local and state housing regulations that perpetuate discrimination.
“Exclusionary zoning has for decades been strategically used to keep people of color and low-income families out of certain communities. As President, Biden will enact legislation requiring any state receiving federal dollars through the Community Development Block Grants or Surface Transportation Block Grants to develop a strategy for inclusionary zoning, as proposed in the HOME Act of 2019 by Majority Whip Clyburn and Senator Cory Booker. Biden will also invest $300 million in Local Housing Policy Grants to give states and localities the technical assistance and planning support they need to eliminate exclusionary zoning policies and other local regulations that contribute to sprawl.”
Local zoning is incorporated in New York State’s constitution. But any state, county or municipality that needs federal monies for local roadwork would be hard pressed to defy the Clyburn-Booker initiatives after a Biden victory. The HOME Act would use access to federal dollars for transportation as a cudgel to force compliance with an expanded and more aggressive AFFH policy.
Scarsdale has made itself particularly vulnerable due to its focus on a possible development of the Freightway garage site. From HUD’s perspective, it would be a perfect nexus for affordable housing. It is close to transportation, grocery stores and schools. Westchester County would be low-hanging fruit for any renewed effort for HUD to enforce AFFH because they came so close to success with the 2009 settlement.
The assault on the suburbs is real and very close. Please think hard when you vote in November.
LINDA R. KILLIAN
Chairman, Scarsdale Republican Town Committee
