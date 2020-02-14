The East Heathcote Neighborhood Association would like to thank all who attended and contributed to making our Valentine’s Day party a success, in particular, firemen Mike Dwyer and Jaime Polockow of Scarsdale Fire Department’s Engine 55 at Crossway for their help and terrific tour of their engine, equipment and work for the children attending. We are proud to say that Heathcote gives back: decorations and cookies baked by 9-year-old Penny Wagg and her mom were well received at the Coachman Family Shelter in White Plains for their Valentine’s celebrations.
JEFFREY WATIKER
President, East Heathcote Neighborhood Association
