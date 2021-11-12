In case you missed it, our newly elected congressman for the 16th congressional district, Jamaal Bowman, voted against the infrastructure bill. Acting as a member of “the squad,” Bowman defied common sense by voting against the infrastructure bill as supposed leverage to pass Biden’s broader agenda. Infrastructure usually garners bipartisan support, and is a vital expenditure for the quality of everyone’s lives and for the economy. We sorely need bipartisanship, and not politics at the extremes as Rep. Bowman seems to endorse.
Nan Berke
Nelson Road
